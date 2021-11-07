Tyrod Taylor has returned to a different Texans team than the one he left in Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

Taylor has taken three sacks and has thrown an interception in the end zone and another late in the end first half that led to a 26-yard Dolphins touchdown drive. He is 9-of-19 for 90 yards.

The Texans trail the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins 17-6 at halftime.

Jacoby Brissett is 13-for-25 for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his fourth start replacing Tagovailoa this season. Tagovailoa is active but not playing because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Myles Gaskin has 11 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins have outgained the Texans 160 to 121.

Dolphins lead Texans 17-6 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk