Dolphins lead Ravens 6-3 at halftime

The Dolphins beat the Texans 17-9 last week in a game that featured nine turnovers. The Dolphins lead the Ravens 6-3 at halftime in a game that has had three field goals, a missed field goal and eight punts.

Jason Sanders kicked a 22-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the half to give the Dolphins the halftime lead. Sanders connected on a 31-yarder earlier in the second quarter.

The Dolphins reached the Baltimore 5-yard line before Sanders’ first field goal, but Durham Smythe was cited for holding on first-and-goal. They reached the Baltimore 4-yard line on their second field-goal drive before running out of time in the half.

The Ravens have only 132 yards, the fewest they have had in the first half of a game this season and 36 less than the Dolphins.

Lamar Jackson is 10-of-15 for 82 yards and has run for 8 yards on four carries. Hollywood Brown has five catches for 30 yards, and Devonta Freeman has eight carries for 32 yards.

Justin Tucker kicked a 46-yard field goal after a nine-play, 47-yard drive on the team’s first possession. The Ravens went 45 yards in eight plays on their second drive, which ended in a rare missed field goal by Tucker. His 48-yard attempt was wide right.

The Ravens’ last four possessions of the half, not counting a kneel down, ended in punts as they gained only 36 yards.

Jacoby Brissett, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa for the fifth time this season and second consecutive week, has completed 11 of 22 passes for 156 yards. Isaiah Ford has three catches for 78 yards.

