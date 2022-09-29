Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

When the Miami Dolphins opted to sign veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram to a one-year deal later in free agency, they knew that they would be getting a consistent player who brings great leadership.

Through three games, Ingram has been worth every cent of the deal that pays him up to $5 million in 2022, as he was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September.

The 33-year-old has played 58% of Miami’s defensive snaps, recording seven tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

Without even discussing what he’s bringing to the team in terms of energy and experience to help some of the younger linebackers learn the game, Ingram’s impact is obvious in South Florida. If he can keep up this level of play, this defense will be in great shape for a potential run.

