Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots

Kyle Van Noy and the Miami Dolphins were beaten by the New England Patriots in the opening week of the season, and New England’s behavior following the game fueled the Dolphins in a major way.

Speaking to Albert Breer on Monday Morning Quarterback, Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy had some very pointed words for New England, and made it known he thought the New England Patriots dynasty was finished.

Van Noy was a key part of the success of the New England Patriots while he was with the organization. Having been a part of the last two Super Bowl teams, he filled the role of a veteran linebacker, and was a steady presence.

“They kind of schemed us up the first time,” Van Noy told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’m going to keep it real. They thought everything was good … if that makes sense. They were all laughing and joking. We remembered that, and we’re in a different situation than they were. They were basically already eliminated. We just needed to basically finish it, and we did that today. “I think the honeymoon’s over. We got the job done.”

As the Dolphins look to make their mark atop the AFC East, a little motivation from New England seems to have ignited a fire in Miami.

