Dolphins LB Jerome Baker sends a message: 'I'll go to war with this team'

On the surface, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s tweet on Monday was fairly common.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Baker tweeted a picture of him with his teammates, with the caption “I’ll go to war with this team everyday!” Even with the backdrop of a horrible Week 1 loss for the Dolphins, it wasn’t that unusual. You see these types of social media posts from athletes a lot.

I’ll go to war with this team everyday! #PhinsUp 🐬 pic.twitter.com/VPzTNaeJVj — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) September 9, 2019

But it seemed to be a reply to a report that came out Sunday after that 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Report said Dolphins players want to be traded

Pro Football Talk reported multiple Dolphins players “contacted their agents after Sunday’s season-opening blowout loss and directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere.” The Dolphins denied anyone asked for a trade, and it didn’t make much sense anyway. Which players on the Dolphins can really command a trade?

There have been talks of mutinies already and the Dolphins are certainly not going to be good this season, but there are players like Baker who want to play hard with their teammates and basically be a professional.

It’ll be a long season, but that doesn’t mean everyone (or anyone) wants to jump ship already.

Dolphins in for long season

Story continues

The Dolphins have a tough Week 2 game against New England Patriots, so things aren’t likely to get better anytime soon. The Dolphins looked like they were tanking coming into the season, and nothing that happened Sunday changes that notion.

That doesn’t mean everyone is seeking a trade out of town, because nobody on the field Sunday for Miami should think they’re in a position to demand anything. That was an entire team breakdown.

Brian Flores has a tough job ahead. He’s in for a long first season as head coach, and some players likely won’t be happy. But it was a subtle, strong leadership move by Baker to reinforce that he’s still ready to go to battle with his teammates.

Jerome Baker had a positive message for his Dolphins teammates. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: