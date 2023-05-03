Dolphins LB Jerome Baker loving freedom Vic Fangio is giving players to make adjustments

The Dolphins brought in Vic Fangio to run their defense in 2023, paying him a lot but also expecting a lot.

When linebacker Jerome Baker talks about Fangio, 64, not being fond of sugarcoating and liking things done his way, it paints a classic old-school picture.

But wait.

One thing Fangio likes, Baker said, is giving players freedom. That freedom could be something such as allowing them to adjust their alignment before a snap. That might sound simple, but, Baker said, players haven’t had that flexibility before. Not only could it benefit the defense by getting a player where he needed to be that much sooner, but it also can help cause confusion for quarterbacks — a trademark of a Fangio defense.

Regardless, it’s freedom Baker is grateful to have.

“The main thing is it gives us a chance to really disguise and kind of make plays,” Baker said. “I’m not going to say past defenses I’ve been on, we couldn’t make plays, but it was a lot of rules like, ‘This is what you have to do. This is what it has to be. This matchup has to be this matchup.' There’s no switching with a guy or talking some out.”

Now, Baker said, Fangio will lay out what he wants — to a point.

“This defense is kind of, you know, players figure it out,” Baker said. “There is no set rules on how far your drops are (or) ‘this guy’s got to cover this guy.’ It’s really, know the defense and apply the defense to what the offense is doing. It’s definitely a lot more freedom and by the looks of it, it’s definitely going to work out for us.”

Baker has five NFL seasons under his belt. The freedom he’s feeling comes with responsibility, but it also comes with respect.

“I’ve been playing ball for a long time,” Baker said. “So it’s one of those things, I know what I’m doing.”

The Dolphins finished 9-8 and made the playoffs for the first time in Baker’s career last season. It was a year of change, including the arrival of coach Mike McDaniel and the additions of receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.

It’s one thing to add such big-name players. It’s another thing for them to become part of the team.

“I had my initial thoughts of like, ‘Oh, we’re getting a superstar. How’s he going to fit in the locker room?’ ” Baker said.

Answer: well.

“When Tyreek came in, he pushed us to hang out with each other more, you know, having a Halloween party. Those little things of just getting the team together. He pushed it and he was all for it. He was the first one to say, ‘Let’s play pingpong.’ ”

(Quick, vital update: The pingpong table disappeared midway through the season — injured reserve? — and still has not made a comeback, Baker reported.)

Fangio takes over a defense that finished 24th in scoring last year, a major slide from sixth two years prior. Two major changes for Baker are the addition of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey playing behind him and linebacker David Long replacing Elandon Roberts beside him.

“We kind of just feed off each other,” Baker said of Long. “He’s a fast, physical guy. I think of myself as a fast, physical guy.”

