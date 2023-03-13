Dolphins to give LB David Long a two-year, $11 million deal. Grade: A+

There are those deals in free agency that make you stand up, shake your head, and say out loud: “That team got THAT GUY, and they only had to pay THAT MUCH?!?!?!?”

So is the example of former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long, who will sign with the Miami Dolphins for just $11 million over the next two seasons. We don’t need to know the guaranteed money, because this is a crazy-good deal for Miami no matter what it is.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Vest Virginia, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Long had 18 total pressures last season in just 47 pass-rushing snaps, 65 tackles and 40 stops in 216 run defense reps, and he allowed 47 receptions on 55 targets for 468 yards, 286 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 87.0.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio asks a lot of his linebackers in frequent nickel sets, and Long is all set to make the most of that. He did miss the Titans’ last five games last season due to injury (which may explain the bargain price in part), but when he’s on the field, Long is the kind of linebacker who can set the tone for your entire defense. As the Dolphins traded for Jalen Ramsey on Sunday, they’re filling up with those kinds of tone-setters.

No big deal. Just former Titans and new Dolphins LB David Long recording a PBU from a motion cornerback position. Vic Fangio is going to get EVIL with this dude. pic.twitter.com/sEZiaYnpw5 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 13, 2023

