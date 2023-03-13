Dolphins, LB David Long agree to terms on contract

The Miami Dolphins came to their first contract agreement with a free agent just hours after the legal tampering period opened, as they agreed to terms with quarterback Mike White to be their backup.

Now, they’ve found another free agent to fill a need, as according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins have agreed to a contract with linebacker David Long.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire