Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb hypes up Jaelan Phillips’ ability, motor

It’s been six weeks since the Miami Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb at the NFL’s trade deadline, and he’s made an impact in a short time.

Through five games, he’s recorded 18 pressures, six tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

However, combining him with a budding star pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips may be the most important aspect of his move. Since bringing in Chubb, Phillips has recorded 24 tackles, 23 pressures and three sacks.

The duo is remarkable, and Chubb is impressed by some of the things that Phillips can do.

“Relentless,” Chubb said of Phillips on Thursday. “Just relentless. He’s got all the physical traits. Everything physical you could think of, he has and the thing that separates him is how he runs to the ball 30 yards down the field and how he reacts just to the different adversity that goes throughout the game and he never wavers. Always the same player, always the same guy so that’s what’s going to make him great.”

While Miami’s defense hasn’t been spectacular this season, this pair has been one reason viewers can’t turn their eyes away while Josh Boyer’s unit is on the field.

