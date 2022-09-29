Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel added to injury report

Ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins had listed seven players as questionable, but they’ve added another name.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is dealing with an illness that has left his game status in question for the Paycor Stadium clash. He missed time during the preseason when he had to have his appendix removed. It’s unclear what type of illness he’s dealing with.

Through three games, Van Ginkel’s seen a significant drop in his time on the field, as he’s only playing 14% of their defensive plays. Last season, he was on the field 71% of the time. Coaches have hinted at the idea of easing him back in after the preseason procedure.

If the former Wisconsin Badger is unable to go, Trey Flowers may continue to get more opportunities after playing 45% of defensive snaps in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

