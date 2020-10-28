Dolphins’ latest injury report indicates team is on the mend

The Miami Dolphins are exiting their bye week at an exciting time. The team is poised to debut their new starting quarterback this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams — but Miami’s outlook as a franchise is dependent on much more than just successfully showcasing a brand new quarterback. The Dolphins must also attempt to secure their fourth win of the season and move the team’s record to above .500 for the first time since the Miami Miracle back in December of 2018.

It’s been a while.

But the team appears ready to do so on multiple fronts — including in regard to injuries. Miami had a number of banged up participants as they left their 24-0 win over the Jets in the rear view mirror, but the vast majority of those talents were at least partial participants according to the team’s first injury report of the week as practice started back up.





Only five players were practicing on a limited basis:

And only DB Jamal Perry was not a participant at all. Given the slew of players that Miami saw, especially on defense, excused early from Week 6, this is a promising development as the team looks to catch the Los Angeles Rams at as close to fully strength as possible.

Limited participation on one day does not, of course, guarantee all parties involved will play. But at the very least, we know Miami’s key injuries are progressing to a degree that allows them to partake in practice. Further injury reports throughout the week will provide more clarity; but this is a strong start to the week as the Dolphins look to carry their October momentum over into November.