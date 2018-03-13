Dolphins land WRs Amendola, Wilson to replace Landry

After trading away star wideout Jarvis Landry, the Miami Dolphins are retooling their receiver corps with the additions of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson.

Amendola is set to stay in the AFC East and make the jump from New England to Miami on a two-year, $12 million deal with $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network reports. Meanwhile, Wilson has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the team.

Amendola, 32, proved to be an important failsafe for the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady over the past five years, especially last season when Brady's favorite target, Julian Edelman, went down with an ACL tear.

In Edelman's absence, Amendola had 659 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 61 catches. His yardage total was a personal high for his Patriots career, which he finished with 2,383 yards and 12 TDs.

Amendola elevated his game in the postseason as the Patriots earned a spot in Super Bowl LII, totaling 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns. In five straight postseasons with New England, Amendola piled up 709 yards and six scores over 13 games.

In the finale of Brady's recently released "Tom vs. Time" docuseries, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski praised Amendola's playoff mettle in a phone call with Brady.

"How does Danny get so good in the playoffs, man?" Gronkowski said.

Before joining the Patriots, Amendola spent four seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams. In 111 career NFL games, Amendola has 426 receptions for 4,109 yards and 19 scores.

Wilson, 25, set career highs with 42 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns last season with Kansas City. During four seasons with the club, he hauled in 124 catches for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Dolphins cleared millions in salary-cap space and needed wideout talent to replace Landry, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Chicago Bears also reportedly had a strong interest in Wilson. New head coach Matt Nagy served as Wilson's offensive coordinator in Kansas City last season.

When asked at the combine about the possibility of Wilson re-signing, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach expressed interest in keeping the wideout but also said to reporters, "Well, Matt's in Chicago."

Wilson sparked speculation about a big offer Monday when he tweeted a wide-eyed emoji but provided no text.

--Field Level Media