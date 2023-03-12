Dolphins land All Pro CB Jalen Ramsey for 3rd round pick, TE Hunter Long

It’s not every day you see an All Pro player in his 20s change teams for as little as the Dolphins just got Jalen Ramsey. Miami just picked up Ramsey for almost nothing, sending the Rams just a third round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources: 🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. 🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long. Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Long is a former third round pick who has one career reception. Which means the Dolphins gave up practically nothing to get the three-time All Pro, six-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ramsey was widely known to be on the block. And the Raiders were mentioned quite a bit as a potential destination. All of which makes you wonder why the Raiders were unable or unwilling to part with similar compensation to get Ramsey.

The Raiders have a glaring need for a starter at both outside cornerback spots, which is why they were often connected to Ramsey this offseason.

Perhaps the Raiders think they can lure a talented cornerback this free agency? Though, obviously, none of them will be of the caliber of Ramsey.

