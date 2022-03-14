Dolphins land new lead running back in Chase Edmonds. What the Dolphins are getting

The Miami Dolphins found a new lead running back on Monday, agreeing to terms with Chase Edmonds on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The contract includes $6.1 million in guaranteed money.

Edmonds carried 116 times for 592 yards last season, a 5.1 average, and two touchdowns last season. He has a 4.7 career average on 333 career carries.

Among all NFL running backs who carried the ball at least 100 times last season, Edmonds’ 5.1 rushing average was sixth-best.

He also caught 43 passes for 311 yards last season, a 7.2 average.

Edmonds, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Fordham in 2018. He has appeared in 57 games and started 15 in his NFL career.

The Dolphins averaged just 3.5 per carry last season, second-worst in the NFL. Upgrading the running game was a priority.

Edmonds - who is listed at 5-9 and 205 pounds - forced 15 missed tackles, had 18 runs of 10 yards or more and had one fumble in 2021.

But he missed five games with a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 9. He was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 18.

“Gonna miss going to war with my guy Chase Edmonds,” Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted. “Miami got a dawg.”

He will join Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks as running backs under contract.

Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Malcolm Brown are free agents.

Arizona had two free agent backs with Edmonds and James Connor and opted to keep Connor on a three-year, $21 million deal.