Dolphins’ Kyle Van Noy nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy hasn’t necessarily made the biggest splash on the stat sheet since he got to Miami this offseason — but his impact on the Dolphins extends well beyond just tackles and sacks. Van Noy is considered one of the leaders of this franchise; he’s the elder statesman on the Dolphins’ defensive depth chart and his experience winning championships in New England can continue to help the Dolphins forge a winning culture of their own here in South Florida.

Van Noy is roughly on pace to equal his pressure statistics from the last time he played with Brian Flores in 2018 as the duo were members of the Patriots, too — so it isn’t as if he’s failing to live up to his own standard of play, either. There’s a lot of dirty work on Van Noy’s tape, too; which takes the right kind of attitude on the field.

Van Noy is being recognized for his attitude this season in Miami and has been nominated as the Dolphins’ candidate for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

The award is “presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

Team Player Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell Buffalo Bills CB Tre’Davious White Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack Cincinnati Bengals LB Josh Bynes Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Denver Broncos CB Bryce Callahan Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Houston Texans DT Brandon Dunn Indianapolis Colts DE Justin Houston Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Allen Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa Los Angeles Rams S John Johnson Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater New Orleans Saints T Ryan Ramczyk New York Giants DB Logan Ryan New York Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin

Current NFL players will vote to determine a winn. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. The winner will be announced as part of the annual NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choosing.