Dolphins’ Kyle Van Noy nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy hasn’t necessarily made the biggest splash on the stat sheet since he got to Miami this offseason — but his impact on the Dolphins extends well beyond just tackles and sacks. Van Noy is considered one of the leaders of this franchise; he’s the elder statesman on the Dolphins’ defensive depth chart and his experience winning championships in New England can continue to help the Dolphins forge a winning culture of their own here in South Florida.
Van Noy is roughly on pace to equal his pressure statistics from the last time he played with Brian Flores in 2018 as the duo were members of the Patriots, too — so it isn’t as if he’s failing to live up to his own standard of play, either. There’s a lot of dirty work on Van Noy’s tape, too; which takes the right kind of attitude on the field.
Van Noy is being recognized for his attitude this season in Miami and has been nominated as the Dolphins’ candidate for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.
The award is “presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees
Team
Player
Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons
C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell
Buffalo Bills
CB Tre’Davious White
Carolina Panthers
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears
LB Khalil Mack
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Josh Bynes
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys
RB Ezekiel Elliott
Denver Broncos
CB Bryce Callahan
Detroit Lions
C Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans
DT Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis Colts
DE Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars
DE Josh Allen
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers
DE Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams
S John Johnson
Miami Dolphins
LB Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota Vikings
TE Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots
WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints
T Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants
DB Logan Ryan
New York Jets
DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia Eagles
C Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks
LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans
QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team
WR Terry McLaurin
Current NFL players will vote to determine a winn. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. The winner will be announced as part of the annual NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choosing.