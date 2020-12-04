Dolphins’ Kyle Van Noy nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy hasn’t necessarily made the biggest splash on the stat sheet since he got to Miami this offseason — but his impact on the Dolphins extends well beyond just tackles and sacks. Van Noy is considered one of the leaders of this franchise; he’s the elder statesman on the Dolphins’ defensive depth chart and his experience winning championships in New England can continue to help the Dolphins forge a winning culture of their own here in South Florida.

Van Noy is roughly on pace to equal his pressure statistics from the last time he played with Brian Flores in 2018 as the duo were members of the Patriots, too — so it isn’t as if he’s failing to live up to his own standard of play, either. There’s a lot of dirty work on Van Noy’s tape, too; which takes the right kind of attitude on the field.

Van Noy is being recognized for his attitude this season in Miami and has been nominated as the Dolphins’ candidate for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

The award is “presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

Team

Player

Arizona Cardinals

S Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons

C Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens

DE Calais Campbell

Buffalo Bills

CB Tre’Davious White

Carolina Panthers

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Chicago Bears

LB Khalil Mack

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Josh Bynes

Cleveland Browns

RB Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Denver Broncos

CB Bryce Callahan

Detroit Lions

C Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers

Houston Texans

DT Brandon Dunn

Indianapolis Colts

DE Justin Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars

DE Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers

DE Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Rams

S John Johnson

Miami Dolphins

LB Kyle Van Noy

Minnesota Vikings

TE Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots

WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints

T Ryan Ramczyk

New York Giants

DB Logan Ryan

New York Jets

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Philadelphia Eagles

C Jason Kelce

Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks

LB K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill

Washington Football Team

WR Terry McLaurin

Current NFL players will vote to determine a winn. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. The winner will be announced as part of the annual NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choosing.

Latest Stories