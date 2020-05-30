You could call the Miami Dolphins "Foxboro South." Just don't call them that in front of Kyle Van Noy.

The veteran linebacker is one of four former New England Patriots who signed with the Dolphins this offseason, joining fellow linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill and center Ted Karras.

Miami is also led by an ex-Patriot in head coach Brian Flores, who has loaded his staff with New England alums in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, tight ends coach George Godsey and quality control coach Mike Judge.

But Van Noy apparently is growing tired of those who believe the Dolphins are trying to replicate the Patriots' model of success.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

"I don't now how many New England guys there are, but we're going to get away from that," Van Noy told the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley in a recent interview. "We're our own team, this is not the New England Patriots. This is the Miami Dolphins. It's totally different, and I'm excited for that. New beginnings.

The Dolphins began to forge their own identity late in the 2019 season, going 5-4 down the stretch after losing their first seven games. While Van Noy and his fellow Patriots cast-offs weren't there for that turnaround, the 29-year-old can already sense the team's new attitude.

"We're the Miami Dolphins. We're here to represent the people of Miami," Van Noy said. "They want it bad. I can sense that. Miami's a football town."

The Dolphins fired ex-Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea as their offensive coordinator late in the 2019 season and used their No. 5 overall pick on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, so perhaps they are intent on moving past those Patriots comparisons.

We'll find out immediately if that new approach pays off, as New England hosts Miami in its 2020 season opener.

Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy bristles at Patriots comparisons: 'We're our own team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston