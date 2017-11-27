Dolphins’ Kenny Stills: I talked to Tom Brady all game, trying to get in his head

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a well-earned reputation for not getting rattled, but Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills decided to try on Sunday.

When the Patriots’ offense was on the field, Stills could be seen on the sideline yelling at Brady. He said after the game that he thought it might help.

“I just was hollering at him all game,” Stills said, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports. “We feel like if we can get in his head, that’s the best way to try and win this game. I was trying to do my part.”

Stills said he has nothing personal against Brady, just hoped he could help his team.

“I did everything I could to mess with him and get in his head. I talked to him after the game. He hears me. He’s laughing. We’re all just having a good time,” Stills said.

Whatever Stills thought he could do, it didn’t work: Brady threw four touchdown passes and the Patriots cruised to a 35-17 win.