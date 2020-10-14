Dolphins K Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Of all the Dolphins who are enjoying a strong start to the 2020 NFL season, you’d be hard-pressed to find one who is prospering more than kicker Jason Sanders. Sanders is being recognized for his strong play to open the season — he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Saunders drilled all five of his field goal attempts and each of his four extra-point tries in Miami's throttling of the 49ers on the road in San Francisco.