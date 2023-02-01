Dolphins have just one player ranked in ESPN’s top 50 free agents

The Miami Dolphins have 31 players set to hit free agency this offseason, but not all of them were key contributors to the team in recent years.

Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will hit the market, but they didn’t crack ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s list of top 50 free agents (subscription required). In fact, the only Dolphin who made the cut was tight end Mike Gesicki, who is coming off of one of his least-productive seasons since entering the league.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about Gesicki:

“Playing on the franchise tag this season, Gesicki caught just 32 passes, a big drop from the 73 he had in 2021. He just didn’t fit well in coach Mike McDaniel’s system in Miami. Given Gesicki’s 6-foot-6 frame and ability to flex to the slot or out wide, however, he could be an attractive target in free agency for a team that uses him all over the field in the pass game. Gesicki has upside in the red zone.”

After a year in the scheme didn’t work, Gesicki will likely hit the market and find a new team. He still has impressive skills as a pass-catcher that can create mismatches, but his limits in the blocking game definitely hurt the impact that he can make for some teams.

Still, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get a deal that pays him near the top of the tight ends in the NFL today.

