Dolphins jump into Top 3 in Touchdown Wire’s Week 4 power rankings

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium this past weekend and defeated them 70-20 in one of the most historic performances in recent memory.

Mike McDaniel’s team showed that they deserve to be considered one of the best in the league, as they scored 10 touchdowns and held Denver to just one offensively. Their 50-point victory was the first in the NFL since the Los Angeles Rams beat the then-Oakland Raiders 52-0 in 2014.

With the season in full swing, Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey is producing weekly power rankings, and after sliding back to No. 6 in last week’s edition, the Dolphins have climbed up to No. 3 for Week 4.

Here’s what Bailey wrote about Miami after their dominant win over the Broncos:

“70 points. 7-0. 10 touchdowns. The Dolphins were playing Madden with all of the sliders turned down and just running all over Denver for *checks notes* 726 yards, good Lord. This team is as dangerous as any in the league.”

The only teams ahead of the Dolphins at this point are the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 2) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 1). Kyle Shanahan’s team joins Miami as one of just three undefeated teams left after three weeks, so it’s no surprise that they remain at the top. However, Kansas City is 2-1, and while they may have the best quarterback and tight end in the league, they may not be as complete of a team as the Dolphins, at this point.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miami jump past them if both teams with this week.

