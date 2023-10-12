Dolphins’ Jevon Holland recalls being on Cristobal’s Oregon team that lost by not kneeling

MIAMI GARDENS — What’s worse than losing once because you opted to forego the victory formation with a football game already decided?

Losing twice because you opted to forego the victory formation with a football game already decided.

That’s what happened to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday, when his choice to not call for a kneel-down with the game in hand led to a snowballing series of events that ultimately sank then-17th-ranked UM, 23-20, against unranked Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

As unthinkable of a blunder as it was, everyone was reminded in the aftermath that it wasn’t his first time.

In 2018, as coach of Oregon, Cristobal lost a game in similar fashion. His Ducks had No. 7 Stanford on the ropes, but after fumbling in the final minute, the Cardinal kicked a tying field goal at the end of regulation and then won in overtime.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was on that Oregon team as a freshman.

“It’s a tough (situation), but he didn’t take a knee,” Holland told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, reacting to Saturday’s outcome. “Like, yo, you got the game bagged. Just take a knee. But you live and you learn, hopefully. Because, second time it’s happened. I mean, fool me one time… you know.”

As difficult of a loss as it was then, he recalls his Ducks did respond under Cristobal.

“I know that they’re just going to rise from that because we did as a team,” Holland said. “After that loss, it was tough because we thought we had it and we didn’t, but we knew that we had to lock back in harder, so I think that they’re just going to elevate from that.”

After losing that Sept. 22, 2018 game that had that Saturday slate’s prime-time slot, the Ducks pulled off wins against ranked opponents the following two weeks, at No. 24 California and then back home against No. 7 Washington.

Similarly, the Hurricanes, now No. 25, don’t have time to sulk. They face No. 12 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, which could’ve been a top-20 matchup in the ACC had Miami just kneeled a week ago.

Although his Oregon team got over the loss, Holland said it wasn’t an entirely easy process to move on immediately, something the Hurricanes are trying to do this week.

“Nah, I was pissed,” Holland said. “I was more pissed at the fact that we lost, not how it went. I didn’t even really realize that it was (a kneel-down situation until later).”

Knowing Cristobal, Holland believes he was trying to get running back Donald Chaney Jr. a 100-yard rushing game, although the coach has denied that being the reason.

“I get it. The kid had 99 yards and he hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game this season, so he tried to get him that last little yard, which he was down, but you know, you leave it up to the (referees), man, it never goes your way when you think about that,” Holland said.

Although video replays appeared to show Chaney’s elbow hitting the ground before the ball came loose, the ACC head of officials said the referee made the correct call as there was no indisputable evidence to overturn the call on the field.

“(Cristobal) has the players’ best interest at heart,” said Holland. “I think that’s something that kind of gets lost in translation when talking about these situations. As a head coach and as an offensive coordinator and play caller, you obviously want to put your guys in the best position to be successful, so I think Cristobal definitely has that mentality, and he wants his guys to play hard, through the whistle, through the end of the game. And that was a situation where he wanted the guys to play hard and try to get him that last little yard, a personal accomplishment of the guy hitting 100 yards, and it just didn’t go their way.”