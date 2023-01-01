Dolphins S Jevon Holland leaves game vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots without a number of key players in their secondary, and they may have just lost another.

In the second quarter, Holland tried to punch a ball free from Patriots tight end Hunter Henry before his forearm was landed on by the tight end and a teammate. He was down on the field before walking off of the field and heading to the blue medical tent.

It’s unclear whether or not Holland will return to action, but, for now, undrafted rookie Verone McKinley III has taken his place.

