Dolphins S Jevon Holland aims to strike fear in opposing coaches

The Miami Dolphins selected Jevon Holland in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Oregon, and while there were plenty who were high on the safety, there probably aren’t many that predicted he’d assimilate as fast as he has to the NFL game.

As a rookie, Holland jumped from rotational player to everyday starter in just weeks, and the impacts of his play were felt immediately.

The former Duck finished his season with 69 total tackles, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Even Pro Football Focus was kind to Holland, giving him an 84.6 grade – the second highest of any Dolphin in 2021.

During his media availability this week, Holland was asked about some of the safeties that he’s admired, and he listed some Hall of Famers and great active players, including Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, Bob Sanders, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James and others.

Holland knows that quarterbacks were/are always looking for those safeties when they started their pre-snap reads, but it’s not the quarterbacks he wants to affect.

“Not necessarily,” he said. “I just want offenses to fear me, really – not necessarily the quarterback, more the coaches.”

In the days leading up to games, opposing coaches are already planning for the challenges that Xavien Howard provides. After what he accomplished last season, Holland is going to start getting that level of respect as well.

List

5 things to watch for in Dolphins vs. Raiders preseason matchup

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire