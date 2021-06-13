Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said this week that he and the franchise “haven’t really talked about anything” in regards to a new contract.

It was apparently a different story for his representation.

Baker has agreed to terms with Miami on a three-year extension worth $39 million, with $28.4 million guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Baker was a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018 and has been a key piece of the Miami defense in each of his first three seasons. He’s led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the last two years, recording 126 in 2019 and 112 in 2020. He also had 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles in 2020.

The linebacker had said this week that he wanted to be a member of the Dolphins for a long time. With his new deal, Baker is now slated to continue making plays for Miami through the 2024 season.

Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk