Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle agree to $84.75M extension

The Miami Dolphins are making sure their tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stays intact for at least a few more years. On Thursday, the Dolphins and Waddle agreed to a three-year extension worth $84.75 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal includes $76 million guaranteed and will make Waddle one of the five highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Waddle is entering his fourth season in the league after being the sixth overall pick in 2021. He’s recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, including a career-high 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. He led the NFL with an average of 18.1 yards per catch that season.

Incredibly, he’s the first player in Dolphins history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons in the NFL and he also holds the franchise record for the most receptions (104) and receiving yards (3,385) in a player’s first three years.

Waddle’s new contract runs through the 2028 season, two years after Hill’s deal is set to expire.

