Dolphins’ Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October after a scorching hot scoring pace and no missed kicks throughout the month. Sanders' 18-for-18 performance in October was amplified by the fact that Miami served their bye week during the month. Sanders has been a key piece of Miami’s success in their last four games, his ability to drive the football puts the team in scoring position the moment they cross the opposing 40-yard line