Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey has successful surgery but could miss half of season, per report

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey said his “surgery went well” on Friday, one day after he injured his left knee during the second day of training camp.

Ramsey suffered a non-contact injury on Thursday while contesting a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill during 11-on-11 play. Ramsey was able to walk to the sidelines under his own power, but he was carted off the field following practice.

Second-year head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that Ramsey injured his meniscus and would undergo surgery. McDaniel didn’t provide a timeline for Ramsey’s return but did say he doesn’t think “the beginning of the regular season is really a part of the scenario.”

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) works out during training camp on July 26, 2023.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ramsey is expected to miss half of the 2023 NFL season and be sidelined until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair.

Ramsey shared a health update on his social media platforms after his procedure "went well" on Friday, writing, “I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever … this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great!”

He thanked his teammates and fans for their prayers and support. McDaniel said Ramsey gave an impassioned speech to his teammates following his injury on Thursday and assured the team that he would be back this season.

Surgery went well 🙏🏾

To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great!

FIN5 UP! 🧡🩵🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 28, 2023

“The most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded. He spoke to the team yesterday and it really moved a lot of people,” McDaniel said. “He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him.

“One of the things that (Ramsey) said that was real cool for everybody was he told all his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him. He's going on whatever timeline the doctors give him. He's going after that timeline and trying to flex that he'll beat it. He realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again this year.”

Ramsey, a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, is due $55 million – including $35.5 million guaranteed – for the next three seasons in Miami. During his introductory news conference, Ramsey said he wanted to solidify a Hall of Fame berth during this phase of his career.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey to bring his Super Bowl experience to a team looking to improve from its 9-8 record and wild-card playoff exit to the Buffalo Bills last season.

Contributing: Safid Deen

