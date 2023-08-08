Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey looks so good, so is he ahead of schedule?

MIAMI GARDENS — First it was Jalen Ramsey watching practice from a terrace overlooking the field.

Before you knew it, it was Jalen Ramsey on crutches, mingling with coaches and teammates before practice, then watching from the sidelines.

Now he’s not even on crutches.

It’s easy to see that progress in a short time and wonder if the Dolphins' cornerback might be back from meniscus surgery sooner than anyone had a right to expect. And while that might be the case, you’ll never hear coach Mike McDaniel (or probably anyone in the organization) suggest such a thing.

“I think if I say ‘ahead of schedule’ to our head trainer, he might open-hand slap me because he doesn’t believe in that,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “He believes in he’s doing well at this juncture, but you have to go through steps and plateaus.”

Ramsey received a warm reception from fans when he carefully walked out with only a wrap on his left leg during Tuesday’s joint workout with the Atlanta Falcons.

“There’s been a slew of crutches thievery in Miami Gardens,” McDaniel joked.

Injured Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey with coach Sam Madison.

McDaniel wasn’t done.

“He was already resisting the crutches when he had the crutches,” McDaniel said. “I pointed out to him that his triceps could use the work, but he didn’t agree.”

Turning serious, McDaniel said Ramsey’s outlook and approach to rehab is exactly what you’d want it to be. Ramsey’s surgery wasn’t long ago — July 28.

“His spirits are great and it speaks to him,” McDaniel said. “Like how many other guys do you see with a timetable such as his having ownership of the team and his guys more than Jalen Ramsey? I think it speaks to the type of individual, the type of leader that we have on the team and the fact that you guys have a visual aid of his recovery and that he’s not on crutches speaks to who he is and what this team and this locker room is about.”

