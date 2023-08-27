Dolphins-Jaguars game suspended after Miami rookie Daewood Davis gets carted off field

Saturday's preseason matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars was suspended after Dolphins rookie receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field after suffering an injury.

Davis collided with Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson with 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. He laid motionless on the field as medical personnel attended to him and fellow teammates surrounded him. Davis was subsequently carted off the field on a backboard.

Davis was transported to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further evaluation. The Dolphins announced that he was "conscious and has movement in all extremities," but didn't offer further details about his injury.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson both agreed to call the game after meeting with officials. The Jaguars were up 31-18 when the game was suspended.

McDaniel said the call to end the game was the right one "without a shadow of a doubt." The second-year coach fought back tears as he described Davis' character.

"He's a great spirit, first and foremost. He's magnetic. He's got a cool personality to him," McDaniel told reporters after the game. "He's a guy that people really root for — that tells you a lot about a person."

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said "a lot of guys respect" Davis.

"He’s very well-respected in the locker room," Tagovailoa said. "He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. It just would’ve (been) hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that.”

