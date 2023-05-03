Dolphins invite XFL DE to minicamp

The Miami Dolphins added four players over the course of the 2023 NFL draft as well as over 20 undrafted free agents after the three-day event concluded.

Now, Miami’s focus turns to their offseason program, with rookie minicamp just around the corner. The Dolphins have invited a few players that we know about to the minicamp, including Harvard running back Aidan Borguet, Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei and Duke cornerback Datrone Young.

The most recent reported player to receive an invite isn’t coming from the collegiate game but actually from the XFL. According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, St. Louis Battlehawks defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun has been asked to join.

Akinmoladun appeared in 10 games for the Battlehawks this year, recording 14 tackles and one sack.

Prior to his XFL experience, he spent a season in the USFL and parts of three seasons in the NFL, with the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennesee Titans and New York Jets.

He’s appeared in five NFL games just four tackles.

With Miami’s depth on the defensive line and edge, Akinmoladun would really have to impress Mike McDaniel and Vic Fangio during this minicamp to earn a contract.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire