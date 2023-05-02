Dolphins invite Wyoming OL to 2023 rookie minicamp

After the Miami Dolphins added four rookies in the 2023 NFL draft and 21 undrafted free agents once the three-day event concluded, the team has been inviting those without a contract to try out at their rookie minicamp.

Harvard running back Aidan Borguet and Duke cornerback Datrone Young have received invites, and now, Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei is set to join them, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Abojei is 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds with experience at tackle, but many believe if he wants to make it in the NFL, he’ll have to move inside. He speaks highly of his footwork, aggression and awareness.

The Dolphins do have a need for interior help, at the moment, as Liam Eichenberg hasn’t shown enough to prove that he’s the full-time left guard going forward.

For Abojei to earn a contract, he’ll have to really impress head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and new offensive line coach Butch Barry.

If he does get a job offer, he’ll have a lot of work to do before he’s ready to fight for a legitimate role.

