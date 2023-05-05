Dolphins invite former Marshall QB to rookie minicamp

Four players were selected by the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 NFL draft, and the team also added over 20 undrafted free agents to fill out their roster after the event ended.

Miami has now shifted attention to their rookie minicamp, which will take place May 12-14, the league announced this week.

Along with the drafted and undrafted rookies, the Dolphins have the opportunity to invite others to attend rookie minicamp. Harvard running back Aidan Borguet, Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei, Duke cornerback Datrone Young and St. Louis Battlehawk (XFL) defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun are some of the names that have been reported so far.

Now, they’ll have a quarterback to throw the ball, as former Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi announced that he’s been invited as well.

Colombi, who is from South Florida, started his collegiate career at Utah State. After two years as an Aggie, he transferred to Texas Tech, where he played with Dolphins wideout Erik Ezukanma. In 2022, after two seasons as a Red Raider, he transferred to Marshall.

In total, Colombi appeared in 31 games, completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,754 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also added another 290 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Miami invested in quarterback this offseason, replacing Teddy Bridgewater with Mike White and picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. They also still have 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, who got valuable opportunities as a rookie, serving as the third-string.

Colombi would have to light it up to earn a contract, but it wouldn’t shock anyone if the Dolphins invested in a fourth quarterback just for the offseason.

