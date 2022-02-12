Dolphins interviewing Frank Smith for offensive coordinator

Now that the Dolphins have head coach Mike McDaniel, they’re now looking to fill out his first offensive staff.

They may be pulling a coach out of the AFC West to do so.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Miami is interviewing Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith to be its offensive coordinator.

Smith just completed his first year with Los Angeles. Before that, he was the Raiders’ tight end coach from 2018-2020. He also coached the Bears tight ends from 2015-2017 after getting his start in the league as an assistant with the Saints.

McDaniel said in his introductory press conference this week that he plans to call Miami’s offensive plays, so that’s not a duty that would fall to his offensive coordinator.

