Dolphins to interview Vic Fangio for DC job on Wednesday

While the four teams remaining in the NFL postseason are preparing for their win-or-go-home matchups this weekend, the Miami Dolphins have begun interviewing for their open defensive coordinator position after firing Josh Boyer.

Officially, Miami had only set up two interviews for the job, with Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai and Dolphins linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, but now they’ve found a third.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are interviewing Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio on Wednesday.

Fangio, 64, has a long resume coaching defense in the NFL, including five stints as a defensive coordinator since 1995. Most will remember Fangio for his time as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

The interest isn’t all that surprising, as Miami has been interested in hiring the coach before. During that 2019 offseason, the Dolphins requested to interview him for the head coach role before they decided to hire Brian Flores.

