Dolphins will interview Mike McDaniel for the second time on Monday

The Miami Dolphins are nearing the end of their search for a new head coach, as they’re down to two finalists – Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McDaniel will have his second interview with the Dolphins on Monday. At this point, most of McDaniel’s focus is likely on the 49ers’ NFC Championship matchup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Kyle Shanahan is obviously the architect of the offense, the 38-year-old offensive coordinator has received some credit for the jump that wide receiver Deebo Samuel made this year due to his involvement in the running game.

McDaniel has become a viral sensation over the last few weeks with his comedic personality and clear football intelligence. Dolphins fans across social media appear to want him as their next head coach. This meeting Monday could seal that fate.

