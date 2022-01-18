Dolphins interview 49ers OC Mike McDaniel for head coaching job

The 49ers began on-field preparations for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel had a job interview. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported McDaniel interviewed for the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach opening Tuesday via videoconference.

McDaniel, formerly the 49ers’ run game coordinator, was promoted this offseason to the offensive coordinator role in San Francisco. While he doesn’t call plays, he’s credited with masterminding the vaunted 49ers run game that helped carry them into the divisional playoffs.

If Miami does hire McDaniel it would be the second top offensive assistant 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has lost in as many years. Former passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur was hired as the Jets’ offensive coordinator last offseason when defensive coordinator Robert Saleh became New York’s head coach.

McDaniel has been on a coaching staff with Shanahan since 2013 when he joined Washington as a wide receivers coach while Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He held the same position with the Browns in 2014 before joining Shanahan in Atlanta as an offensive assistant. In 2017 McDaniel became the 49ers run game coordinator in Shanahan’s first year as San Francisco’s head coach.

