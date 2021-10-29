Dolphins injury update: Xavien Howard and Byron Jones practice fully

The Dolphins held a full practice on Friday to end the week before they head to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Miami got more good news in the practice as cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin) and Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) participated fully. They join quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (shoulder), and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (shoulder) as full participants on the injury report.

The list of limited players included linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), center Greg Mancz (groin), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

There were only four players that had a designated game status, and they were all questionable. Those players were Baker, Igbinoghene, Mancz. and Parker.

If the Dolphins can get Parker back, and Baker doesn’t miss a game, they will be in much better shape going into Sunday.