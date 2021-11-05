Dolphins injury update: Two players questionable for Sunday

After wide receiver DeVante Parker was placed on injured reserve following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Dolphins released their injury report.

Other than Parker’s move, the participation levels of the remaining five Dolphins were the same as Thursday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/left finger), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) were all listed as limited.

Two players were listed as full participants: center Greg Mancz (groin) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle).

The team only listed two players’ game statuses for Sunday, as Baker and Tagovailoa were both listed as questionable. Brian Flores said both were progressing, but he wasn’t sure if they’d be ready to go by game time.