Dolphins injury report: Tyreek Hill, River Cracraft added Thursday

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday night meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) was the only non-participant, as he was a new addition to the report.

Seven were listed as limited – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), defensive backer Erick Rowe (back), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) and wide receiver River Cracraft (calf).

Armstead was upgraded from a non-participant the day prior, while this is Cracraft’s first day on the report.

Full participants included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (knee), running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder) cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and offensive lineman Robert Jones (shoulder).

Davis and Waddle were upgraded from limited on Wednesday.

