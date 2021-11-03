Dolphins injury report: Tua Tagovailoa limited on Wednesday with a finger

The Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

This was the first week that’s started off with a full practice in a while, as Brian Flores’ team has been doing walk-throughs for their first practice of the week recently.

Last week, Miami’s injury report consisted of 12 players, which improved to just six on Wednesday.

Four players were limited, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/left finger), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

Two players participated fully: center Greg Mancz (groin) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle).

All of these injuries have carried over from last week besides Tagovailoa’s finger. It’s not known when this injury was suffered, but, with Tagovailoa being a left-handed quarterback, this could affect his passes. This will be something to monitor throughout the week.