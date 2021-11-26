Dolphins injury report: Miami rules out three against the Carolina Panthers

The Miami Dolphins held their final practice of the week on Friday in preparation for their Week 12 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Following the practice, the team released their injury report that listed three players who will not take part in Sunday’s game.

Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) are all out against Carolina after not participating in practice.

The only player who was listed as questionable on Friday’s report was safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) who was limited in practice throughout the week. It would be a huge loss if the former Texas Longhorn were inactive for the contest, as he could be helpful against both Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton.

Safety Jevon Holland (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip) were upgraded to full participants during the final practice of the week. They joined linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Eric Rowe (hip), wide receiver Preston Williams (knee), and guard Robert Jones (wrist) in that group.

Brian Flores had an interesting tidbit in his media availability on Friday that insinuated rookie Tight End Hunter Long would finally see some action this week with Shaheen out. With this year’s third-round pick seeing only 29 offensive snaps to this point in the season, Sunday’s game will be an important one to watch. This could be the first time he gets a legitimate shot to be a part of the offense.