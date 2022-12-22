Dolphins injury report: Bradley Chubb added on Thursday

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf) were the only non-participants.

Fisher had been limited the day before.

Nine were listed as limited – linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), safety Jevon Holland (neck), running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), linebacker Duke Riley (ribs), defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring) and tight end Durham Smythe (quad).

Chubb is a new addition, and Mostert and Holland were upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday.

Full participants included quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion).

