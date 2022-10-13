Dolphins injury report: 3 players return to practice on Thursday
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Only two players were held out of the session – left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot).
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (eye), safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) were all limited.
Ezukanma was a new addition to the list, but Bridgewater, Mostert and Smythe were all upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday.
Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), wide receiver Tyreek (quad/foot), safety Brandon Jones (chest), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) and offensive tackle Greg Little (groin) all fully participated.
