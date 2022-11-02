Dolphins injury report: 21 players listed ahead of Bears game

In preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 21 players on their first injury report.

Non-participants included, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness), cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (personal).

10 players were listed as limited – linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (veteran rest), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest), offensive tackle Brandon Shell (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib) and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (veteran rest).

There were five players listed as full participants, including safety Jevon Holland (wrist), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).

Jackson was recently removed from injured reserve due to his closing 21-day practice window. However, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back to play this week.

