Dolphins injury report: 2 players upgraded on Thursday

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

The only non-participants were left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).

Armstead had been limited on Wednesday.

Limited participants included linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee/back).

Six players practiced fully – cornerback Keion Crossen (shoulder), defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb), tight end Hynter Long (concussion protocol), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).

Crossen and Davis had been limited on Wednesday.

