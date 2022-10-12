Dolphins injury report: 18 players listed ahead of Vikings game

After a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) didn’t take part in practice.

Limited participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle), cornerback Xavie Howard (groins) defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (veteran rest).

Five players were dealing with injuries but participated fully – wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot), safety Brandon Jones (chest), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), offensive tackle Greg Little (hip) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee).

