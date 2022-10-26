Dolphins injury report: 18 players listed ahead of Lions game

After a hard-fought Sunday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week.

Five players were listed as non-participants – offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest).

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles) cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb) were all limited.

Full participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left hand), left guard Liam Eichenberg (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).

