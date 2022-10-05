Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game

After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), cornerback Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) all didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Three players were limited – linebacker Jerome Baker (veteran rest), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand).

Tight end Tanner Connor (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), offensive tackle Greg Little (finger), tight end Hunter Long (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) were all full participants.

Obviously, some of these injuries are a bit more concerning, as Miami will be without Tagovailoa for this game against the Jets. The team would much better-suited for a victory if most of the cast surrounding Teddy Bridgewater is healthy.

List

News and notes ahead of Dolphins-Jets matchup

List

News and notes ahead of Dolphins-Jets matchup

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire