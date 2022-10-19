Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game

After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week.

Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest).

Cornerback Xavien Howard (vet rest), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) were all limited.

Full participants included offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles), tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot).

