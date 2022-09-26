Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game

After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they did so with estimations of players’ participation levels.

The Dolphins listed nine players as non-participants, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), right guard Robert Hunt (shin), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), safety Brandon Jones (chest), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle).

As far as limited participants, Miami estimated that safety Jevon Holland (neck), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle), right tackle Greg Little (finger), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. may have sat out some of the drills.

With the game just days away, it will be extremely intriguing to see how these injuries develop throughout the week. With less time to recover, it may make some sense to rest some of these players for the “mini bye week” to get them ready to go for Week 5.

